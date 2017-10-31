World War I dog tags return home

(NBC NEWS) – A soldier’s dog tag from World War I has been returned to his family in Texas after nearly 100 years.

John Millican, an avid history buff, was very close to his Great Uncle Willie Tubb, who served in WWI. John now shares his uncle’s war stories on his blog to honor him.

In September, a man living in France saw John’s blog and contacted him. The man, Willem Schmidt, told John he had found his great uncle’s dog tag while digging in his garden.

Eventually, Willem mailed the dog tag to John, along with a note indicating his joy the tag could finally be returned home.

“There he is at home where he belongs. Give him a good place in your collection so I can sleep quietly,” read John from the note.