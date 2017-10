DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local food truck will keep its business running for one more night.

Owners of the Zombie Dogz food truck said it will be too much to keep its maintenance up to date and broke news to their customers through Facebook Monday.

You can visit the food truck one last time Tuesday October 31 at the Engine House Tattoo from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.