2-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital

By Published: Updated:
A 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of McEwen Road and Miamisburg Centerville Road (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning near the intersection of McEwen Road and Miamisburg Centerville Road.

A van and a car collided in the intersection.

One person was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Two lanes of traffic were shut down due to the crash, but police directed traffic to keep it moving during rush hour traffic.

All lanes of traffic were clear by 8:40 a.m.

Police at the scene say a preliminary investigation shows failure to yield may have caused the crash.

Officers did not indicate who was at fault in the crash.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s