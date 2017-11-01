2-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning near the intersection of McEwen Road and Miamisburg Centerville Road.

A van and a car collided in the intersection.

One person was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Two lanes of traffic were shut down due to the crash, but police directed traffic to keep it moving during rush hour traffic.

All lanes of traffic were clear by 8:40 a.m.

Police at the scene say a preliminary investigation shows failure to yield may have caused the crash.

Officers did not indicate who was at fault in the crash.