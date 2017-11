DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say injuries were reported after a car slammed into a tree in Dayton.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday on N. James H. McGee Boulevard, near Hoover Avenue.

Officers didn’t provide information about the extent of injuries, but dispatch records show someone was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.