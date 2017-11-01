Changing more than your clocks this weekend

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) It’s almost time to fall back. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday and local firefighters are asking you to make another change as well.

We’re heading back to standard time this weekend. Which means we get an extra hour of sleep but it also serves as a reminder to check your smoke detectors.

Lieutenant Ken Stiefel with the Huber Heights fire department says about 75 percent of the homes they go to do not have a working smoke detector. He says many people feel inconvenienced when the smoke detectors go off while they’re cooking so they take out the batteries and never replace them. But besides checking and replacing the batteries this Sunday he has another suggestion.

“We would like to encourage people that when you change the battery in your smoke detector to look at the manufacturer date. Smoke detectors only live 7 to 10 years. FEMA would like you to replace your smoke detectors after 10 years and also your CO detectors they also have an end of life date,” Ken Stiefel says.

Each sleeping area should have a working detector and there should be one on each floor. Lieutenant Stiefel also suggests to double check on the elderly or those who may not be able to reach their smoke detectors.