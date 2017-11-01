CIA releases 470,000 more files from bin Laden raid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA is releasing never-before-seen video of Osama bin Laden’s son and potential successor.

The video of Hamza bin Laden as an adult was in a trove of material the CIA recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader at his compound in Pakistan.

Until now, the public has only seen childhood pictures of Hamza bin Laden. He is expected to rise to prominence in the jihadist movement and is being closely watched as the rival Islamic State organization suffers setbacks in the Middle East.

Wednesday’s release is the fourth collection of material the CIA has released from the raid.

The agency says the nearly 470,000 files offer insights into the internal workings of al-Qaida and its clashes with the Islamic State.

