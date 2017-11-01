Cincinnati Zoo speaks out about hippo Henry’s death

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – The Cincinnati Zoo is mourning the death of Henry the hippo. Fiona’s dad, one of the stars of Hippo Cove, was euthanized after a long battle with a stomach infection.

“Our community, this town, in fact, the world has had an outpouring of affection for our hippo program,” said zoo director Thane Maynard.

Hippo Cove opened in 2016, bringing hippos back to the Cincinnati Zoo for the first time in more than 20 years. Henry and Bibi were brought here together to form a breeding pair, and pretty quickly Fiona followed.

“When they first came, Bibi had never had a boyfriend, and we weren’t sure if they’d get along, but they certainly did and bred very early,” Maynard said.

Born premature, Fiona has become the star attraction at the zoo. Maynard said he is approached by people wherever he travels who know about Fiona.

Henry was suffering from gastric problems in recent months. He had some type of stomach infection that caused him to become lethargic and lose weight.

The zoo worked to treat Henry’s medical problems and they will continue to try to learn more about the infection.

Henry was euthanized earlier this week.