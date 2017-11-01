Cincinnati Zoo speaks out about hippo Henry’s death

WLWT Digital Staff Published:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – The Cincinnati Zoo is mourning the death of Henry the hippo. Fiona’s dad, one of the stars of Hippo Cove, was euthanized after a long battle with a stomach infection.

“Our community, this town, in fact, the world has had an outpouring of affection for our hippo program,” said zoo director Thane Maynard.

Hippo Cove opened in 2016, bringing hippos back to the Cincinnati Zoo for the first time in more than 20 years. Henry and Bibi were brought here together to form a breeding pair, and pretty quickly Fiona followed.

“When they first came, Bibi had never had a boyfriend, and we weren’t sure if they’d get along, but they certainly did and bred very early,” Maynard said.

Born premature, Fiona has become the star attraction at the zoo. Maynard said he is approached by people wherever he travels who know about Fiona.

Henry was suffering from gastric problems in recent months. He had some type of stomach infection that caused him to become lethargic and lose weight.

The zoo worked to treat Henry’s medical problems and they will continue to try to learn more about the infection.

Henry was euthanized earlier this week.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s