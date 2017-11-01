Digital baby footprints give parents comfort

(NBC NEWS) – A hospital in Missouri is using new technology to record a newborn’s footprints.

The new system is at St. Lukes in Chesterfield and is called Certa Scan.

The digital scanner takes multiple images of the baby’s foot creating one, perfect print that goes directly into the security database for identification.

“It’s a forensic imprint. So, if there is a disaster or if there’s an abduction, they’ll go ahead and run it through the scan itself with Certa Scan and law enforcement is able to ask for a matchup,” said St. Lukes nurse Lisa Momphard.