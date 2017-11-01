Down Syndrome abortion bill set for vote in Ohio

By Published: Updated:
Ohio Statehouse (file photo)

COLUMBUS (AP) – The Ohio House is set to vote on a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down Syndrome.

The bill being considered Wednesday would subject doctors who perform abortions in such cases to criminal penalties and the potential loss of their medical licenses.

Also Wednesday, House hearings begin again on the so-called Heartbeat Bill that would ban abortions at the first detectable fetal heartbeat.

Advocates want the bill to spark a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

The second bill’s proponents describe terminating pregnancies in such cases as a form of discrimination stemming for misinformation and society’s growing perfectionism.

Abortion rights groups say it’s part of a steady effort in Ohio to limit legal abortions.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s