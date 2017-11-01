DPD holds officer promotion ceremony

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Six Dayton Police Officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant Wednesday, November 1.
The Dayton Police Department held the promotional ceremony at the City Commission Chambers at City Hall.
These police sergeants will be assigned to the East Patrol Operations:
- Sergeant Danielle Cash
- Sergeant Thomas Schloss
- Sergeant Kyle Thomas
These police sergeants will be assigned to the West Patrol Operations:
- Sergeant Robert Clingner
- Sergeant Joseph Heyob
- Sergeant Theodore Trupp