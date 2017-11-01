DPD holds officer promotion ceremony

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Six Dayton Police Officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant Wednesday, November 1.

The Dayton Police Department held the promotional ceremony at the City Commission Chambers at City Hall.

These police sergeants will be assigned to the East Patrol Operations:

Sergeant Danielle Cash

Sergeant Thomas Schloss

Sergeant Kyle Thomas

These police sergeants will be assigned to the West Patrol Operations:

Sergeant Robert Clingner

Sergeant Joseph Heyob

Sergeant Theodore Trupp