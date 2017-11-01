Drugs, guns & cash found during Mercer County raid

Glen Keeling mugshot (Photo: Mercer County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars after the raid of a Rockford home on Tuesday.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Rockford Police Department, Grand Lake Drug Task Force and Coldwater Police Department K-9 unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of W. South St. around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found raw marijuana, hashish, THC infused products, assorted drug paraphernalia, 10 handguns and more than $7,000 in cash.

Mercer County Drug Bust

Investigators arrested Glen W. Keeling II. He is being held on drug trafficking charges.

A female juvenile was also found at the house.

The Mercer County Prosecutors Office may file additional charges.

