Former Trump campaign chair used fake name on recent trips

Published:
FILE - In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort walks around the convention floor before the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Manafort resigned in wake of campaign shakeup and revelations about Ukraine work. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman used a fake name during recent trips.

A Federal Grand Jury indicted Paul Manafort on several charges in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election.

According to court documents filed on Tuesday, Manafort submitted 10 passport applications in the past decade.

Manafort currently has three U.S. passports, each under a different number.

Court records show Manafort used a phone and email account registered under a fake name during trips to Mexico, China and Ecuador.

Manafort also traveled to Tokyo, Havana, Shanghai, Cancun and Dubai in the past year.

Court records show Manafort claimed $136 million in assets last May.

Manafort is under house arrest following his indictment.

