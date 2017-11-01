Georgia tops Alabama in 1st CFB Playoff rankings; OSU 6th

Published:
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer takes off his headset during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW YORK (AP) — Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Oklahoma and Ohio State were the next two in the selection committee’s initial top 25. The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.

Over the first three seasons of the playoff, a total of five teams have been ranked in the top four of the initial ranking and gone on to reach the semifinals: Florida State (which was second) in 2014; Clemson (first) and Alabama (fourth) in 2015; and Alabama (first) and Clemson (second) in 2016.

