NY terror suspect has ties in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley man has been identified as a friend of the man responsible for Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack in New York.

Kobiljon Matkaro, a Miamisburg man who knew Sayfullo Saipov, told the New York Post, Saipov is like a brother to him.

Matkaro told an NBC producer he last saw Saipov about five months ago. He added Saipov was a “very happy guy”.

On a visit to that Miamisburg neighborhood Wednesday, Alan Hunter said Saipov’s friend had moved out, just a few months ago, but he remembers seeing him frequently in the area.

“It’s kind of shocking that possibly someone who knew this terrorist was living right across the street from us,” Hunter said.

Eight people are dead and several others remain in hospital – four in critical condition – after police say Saipov drove a truck onto a crowded bike path.

Former police chief and Cedarville University associate professor of criminal justice, Dr Patrick Oliver says preventing these types of attacks all boils down to intelligence.

“There is a way to prevent it or anticipate it and that’s through intelligence information. Good intelligence information could know that this attacks about to occur and then interdict the attack,” Dr Oliver said.

He said such attacks are becoming more common around the world as criminals see it was easy, effective, and more covert.

“The latest tactic is to use automobiles in large or small crowds and run over people,” Dr Oliver said. “The genius of that type of attack is an automobile or truck is very common on the roadway, there’s no explosive inside so they’re not detectable by radiation detectors, so it’s a pretty effective way to commit a terrorist attack.”