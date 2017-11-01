Officials: NYC terror suspect planned attack for weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Intelligence officials say the man accused of carrying out a deadly terror attack in New York City planned the attack for weeks.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence John Miller says the suspect carried out the attack in the name of ISIS, following instructions from the terror group “almost exactly to a T.”

New York City Fire Commissioner Joseph Nigro says four people remain in critical but stable condition following the attack by Sayfullo Saipov.

Eight people died in the attack, when Saipov drove a truck into a crowded bike path near the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Police shot Saipov shortly after he crashed the truck and got out waiving a pellet gun. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The NYPD says Saipov was never the subject of an NYPD Intelligence Bureau investigation, nor an FBI investigation.

Police Chief of Department Carlos Gomez says security enhancements include heavy weapons teams throughout the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says victims from other countries will forever be considered New Yorkers.

De Blasio called truck attack a cowardly act targeting innocent people in the middle of the most innocent pursuits.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill called the attack the worst terror attack in New York City since 9/11.

In all, 20 people were hurt in the attack. Eight people died, while nine remain hospitalized, including four in critical condition. Three people were released from the hospital.