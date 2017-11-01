Ohio tops Miami in Battle of the Bricks

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Nathan Rourke threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more, and Ohio pulled away to defeat rival Miami 45-28 on Tuesday night in the 94th Battle of the Bricks.

Rourke completed 21 of 33 passes for 294 yards and ran 10 times for 54 yards as the Bobcats (7-2, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) improved to 11-2 in the rivalry game under Frank Solich after winning just 29 before his arrival.

After the RedHawks (3-6, 2-3) tied the game at 28 on Billy Bahl’s third touchdown pass to James Gardner late in the third quarter, Rourke quickly answered with an 11-yard TD pass to Jerri Marhefka. Brendan Cope also had a 40-yard receiving touchdown and Papi White a 14-yarder. Rouke scored on three short runs and set a school quarterback record of 16 rushing TDs this season. Sophomore Louie Zervos also kicked his 40th field goal.

Gardner finished with 10 receptions for 166 yards, and Bahl went 28 of 51 for 350 yards, all career highs for both players.

Quentin Polin had four solo tackles to set the Ohio career record with 207.

