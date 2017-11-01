Recovery Toy Drive helping kids who lost parents to drugs

XENIA/Fairborn, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia man is launching a toy drive for kids that have lost their guardians to the opioid epidemic.

The Recovery Toy Drive is personal for, Richard Matteoli.

“I’ve been to a lot of funeral for my friends that died from opioid overdoses. One of the things that really sticks with me is seeing their kids that are left behind,” said Matteoli.

60 kids will receive the toys in a party thrown at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Xenia on December 9th.

If you’d like to donate you can do so at these locations in Greene County.

Fairborn:

Wash It Dean Car Wash – 1052 Kauffman Ave

Kai Yoga Studio – 1 South Central Ave.

Xenia:

Lighthouse Baptist Church – 2040 West 2nd Street.

This story will be updated.