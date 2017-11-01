Russia-linked Facebook ads show targeting

WASHINGTON (AP) – The release of a trove of Facebook ads bought by a Russian firm show a clear attempt to target the information to certain audiences.

The release included details on ad placements and spending. In one case, one of the ads — a video parodying Donald Trump — targeted blacks who also are interested in BlackNews.com, HuffPost Politics or HuffPost Black Voices. It was shown 716 times and got 42 clicks.

The ads were released Wednesday as representatives of leading social media companies faced criticism on Capitol Hill about why they hadn’t done more to combat Russian interference on their sites and prevent foreign agents from meddling in last year’s election.