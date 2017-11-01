SICSA program offers cat adoption at local businesses

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A pet adoption center here hopes a new program will save hundreds of lives. SICSA recently launched its Satellite Cat Adoption Program after receiving a $16,000 grant from national non-profit Best Friends Animal Society.

Three pilot sites include Poochie Bath and Boutique, Scratching Post Cat Hospital and Animal M.D. Veterinary Clinic. The businesses each take several cats from SICSA to put on display for adoption.

The goal of the cat program is to boost adoption numbers by exposing the animals to a wider audience.

Three kittens named Panther, Panda and Orca sat in a large kennel in Poochie Bath and Boutique Wednesday. Business owner Deborah Monahan said a similar partnership with the Animal Humane Society helped the organization adopt out multiple cats in the past and she expects the same success with the SICSA cat program.

“People in the shopping center will walk past the window. We keep the kittens in the window, people see them and they come in,” said Poochie Bath and Boutique owner Deborah Monahan. “A lot of times we’ll have a client in the waiting area and they’ll start interacting with the cats. And they just fall in love and it just happens.”

In the next year, SICSA estimates the new program could help adopt out 333 additional cats.

Director of Adoptions Jessie Sullivan said that could translate to 21 percent fewer euthanizations.

“There’s certainly a large need for something like this in our community,” said Sullivan. “Stray cats and homeless cats are a very large problem.”

If you’re interested in adopting a cat from SICSA, you can visit their shelter location at 3600 Wilmington Pike in Kettering or visit one of the three satellite locations.

For more information about the adoption process, visit the SICSA website here.