(WFLA) – It’s a steal of a deal.

Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base during Game Two of the World Series and that means everyone in America can walk away with a free taco.

Taco Bell is giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco per person on November 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in honor of Maybin’s steal.

Click here to find the closest Taco Bell near you.