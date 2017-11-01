Terror attack ‘not going to deter’ DPS employee from NYC Marathon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At 59-years-old, Peter Vlasic still runs about 4 miles each day. He’s been training 5 days a week for this year’s NYC marathon after getting selected as a runner through a special lottery about 9 months ago.

It’s a moment he’s been waiting for and says the recent terror attack will not keep him from crossing the finish line.

Security in New York City is ramping up. Police can be seen armed with riffles throughout the city and K-9 units can be seen sniffing for any threats. It comes days before the NYC marathon.

“We’ll look forward to the marathon,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “On Sunday. It will go on as scheduled.”

Mayor de Blasio assured the race will be safe and secure for runners, like, Vlasic.

“I was a little bit startled by the attack,” Vlasic said. “Somewhat surprised, but it is not going to deter me from going to New York.”

Vlasic–who works for Dayton Public Schools–will be one of more than 51,000 runners participating in this year’s NYC Marathon, taking place in all five of New York City’s boroughs. Because of Tuesday’s attack, there will be ramped up security along the race route.

“You’ll see increased police presence,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “All across the metropolitan area. We are going to double the number of bodies at places of congregation.”

Vlasic says so far marathon officials have not informed him of any changes to the race because of the attack, but he says he’ll be extra alert going into the race.

“There’s going to be a lot of watchful eyes in New York,” Vlasic said. “So I’m not fearful. I’m going to be vigilant and if I see something, I’ll say something.”

Vlasic plans to leave for the race Thursday. The NYC Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, November 5th.