Troy Police search for jewelry store break-in suspects

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy Police are looking for at least two men who broke into a jewelry store.

The break-in happened at Harris Jewelers in the 2300 block of W. Main St. in the early morning hours of Monday, October 23rd.

Surveillance cameras caught one suspect on tape. He is described as a white man, wearing a black ball cap and a red, hooded sweatshirt with black lettering.

The suspect was recorded taking an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the store. A description of other suspects was not readily available.

Police are also looking for two vehicles used during the break-in.

One is described as a dark, newer model Chevy Traverse.

The other is described as a light, older model Chevy Blazer or GMC Jimmy.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to call Troy Police at 937-339-7525 or the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911.