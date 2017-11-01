Turkey talk-lin opens for holiday season

(NBC NEWS) – It’s November and that means it’s time for butterball to open its turkey talk-line.

Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line opened Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. and started to answer cooking questions for the holiday season.

Consumers can call the talk line at 1-800-butteball now through Christmas eve and you can also help text 844-877-3456 and chat with a representative at Butterball.com

The company says the talk-line has helped almost 50 million consumers since its first season back in 1981.

