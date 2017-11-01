Turkey talk-lin opens for holiday season

By Published:
Photo: Butterball

(NBC NEWS) –  It’s November and that means it’s time for butterball to open its turkey talk-line.

Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line opened Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. and started to answer cooking questions for the holiday season.

Consumers can call the talk line at 1-800-butteball now through Christmas eve and you can also help text 844-877-3456 and chat with a representative at Butterball.com

The company says the talk-line has helped almost 50 million consumers since its first season back in 1981.

For more information and tips on how to cook your turkey for the holiday season, click here.

