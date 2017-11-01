Turn back the clocks for Daylight Savings Time

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People across the United States will gain one more hour in the day as the clocks turn back.
Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 a.m. is when the clocks will fall back one hour, which will change to 1:00 a.m. EST.
Here is a list of other countries that will gain one more hour:
- The Bahamas (All locations)
- Bermuda (All locations)
- Canada (All locations which are observing DST)
- Greenland (Thule Air Base)
- Haiti (All locations)
- Mexico (Some locations observing DST)
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon (All locations)
- United States (All locations which are observing DST)
For more information about Daylight Savings Time, click here.