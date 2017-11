(NBC NEWS) – UPS expects to deliver a staggering number of 750,000,000 packages this holiday season.

It would be another record, a nearly six percent increase compared to last year.

The delivery giant expects to handle at least 30,000,000 packages,or double average daily volume – on 17 out of the 21 shipping days that will make up peak season.

2 NEWS Today co-anchor Lauren Wood has the story.