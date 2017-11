(NBC) Wednesday marks 100 days until the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The games will take place from February 9th to the 25th in South Korea.

November 1 also marks the start of the Olympic Torch Relay in the country.

The Olympic flame will be passed throughout South Korea by 7500 torchbearers on a 100-day journey to the opening ceremony of the 2018 winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

South Korea last hosted the Olympics in the summer of 1988.