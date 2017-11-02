16 feet, 11 inch snake weighing 122 pounds caught in Florida

By Published:
WFLA Photo

EVERGLADES, Fla. (WFLA) – It wasn’t just a HUGE snake – it was a record-setting catch for the python hunter!

Dusty Crum broke his own record for the longest snake caught as part of the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program in the Florida Everglades last week.

The 16-feet, 11-inch Burmese python weighed in at 122 pounds.

Crum captured the python at 11 p.m. Thursday in the water.

“It was an unbelievable match. I’ve never been tested like that before,” he said. ““We’re taking them out of the Glades one snake at a time. It won’t hurt any more of our natives.”

Since the program began in late March, the hunters have removed 638 invasive pythons from the Everglades.

