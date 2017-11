DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of E. 5th St. and S. Keowee St.

Police say one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine a cause of the crash to see which driver was at fault.