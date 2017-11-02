3 teens arrested after laced candy send students to hospital

IRVINGTON, AL (WKRG) — Three teens have been arrested after six high school students consumed drug-laced gummy bears and were sent to the hospital.

The teens, aged 14 to 17, are charged with distribution of a controlled substance. The gummy bears are believed to have been laced with drugs, however, it’s unclear which drug specifically at this time.

The Mobile County Public School System confirms to News 5 that six Alma Bryant High School students are being treated at a local hospital after a teacher noticed the students behaving in a strange manner.

Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the school system, says a teacher noticed the students appeared to be “loopy.” Officials say out of precaution they were transported for treatment and evaluation.

The three arrested teens are not being identified.

As News 5 brought you in our special report “Candy Rush,” authorities are noticing an increasing trend of drugs being disguised as candy to appear more appealing to children.