Career fair returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A job fair with free resume reviews and multiple hiring managers is coming to Dayton.

The Dayton Engineering, Technology and Security Clearance Career Fair will once again host a job fair for the community Wednesday, November 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hope Hotel and Conference.

If you would like to receive an Express Lane Pass for the event, you can send your resume to resume@expoexpertsllc.com and put ‘AttendingNews2’ as the subject of the email.

For more information about employers attending the event and other information, click here.