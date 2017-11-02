Community members to voice opinions about new fairgrounds

The University of Dayton and Premier Health announced plans to buy the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in January.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local community can voice its opinion about the future of the fairgrounds in an interactive workshop Thursday.

Premier Health and the University of Dayton formed a joint partnership to redevelop the Montgomery County fairgrounds and the new site will move to Judge Arthur O. Fisher Park in Jefferson Township. The fairground’s upgrade includes an allocation of $2,000,000 from Montgomery County to preserve the Roundhouse.

Premier Health and the University of Dayton chose planning NEXT as development firm to transform the 38 acres into a property with a ‘community-minded’ vision.

The workshop will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. November 2 at the fairgrounds in the coliseum and a second workshop will be in 2018.

If you are not able to make it to the meeting, you can share your thoughts about the future of the Montgomery County fairgrounds on its website.

 

