Dayton car theft suspects arrested after high speed chase

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Dayton men are behind bars after leading Preble County Sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase.

20-year-old Claude S. Paige IV and 18-year-old Sauvignon F. West are being held in the Preble County Jail on multiple charges.

The chase began after deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that had been reported driving erratically on E. Main St. in Eaton around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies located the vehicle on W. Main St. When deputies ran the license plate, they learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Dayton.

At that point, deputies tried to pull the vehicle over near U.S. 35 and Washington Jackson Road, but the driver sped off.

Deputies chased the vehicle for nearly five miles at speeds near 100 miles per hour.

The driver stopped in a driveway on U.S. 35 and Murray Road. Both men in the vehicle ran away, but were caught by deputies after a short foot chase.

Deputies say West was driving the vehicle, while Page was the passenger. West reportedly admitted that both men played a role in stealing the vehicle.

The two men face the following charges:

Sauvignon F. West:

• Receiving Stolen Property. 4th Degree Felony

• Obstructing Official Business, 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

• Failure To Comply With Order of a Police Officer, 3rd Degree Felony

• Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Minor Misdemeanor

Claude V. Page IV

• Receiving Stolen Property, 4th Degree Felony

• Obstructing Official Business, 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

The Preble County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to determine if more charges will be field.

Dayton Police may file additional charges related to the car theft.