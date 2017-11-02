Fall activities for Dayton’s First Friday event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Need something to do this weekend in Dayton? Check out what’s going on for Downtown Dayton’s First Friday events.
Art
- Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists will present Small Works, an exhibition featuring work by member artists, from Nov. 3 through Dec. 16. This First Friday, head to the opening reception, which is free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 228-4532.
- Dayton Visual Arts Center, 118 N. Jefferson St.: It’s the last couple days of “Art Werger: Below the Surface” before the big Holiday Gift Gallery.
- Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 12 S. Ludlow St.: The Edward A. Dixon Gallery will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for First Friday. The first of a group of original artworks by Cuban resident and independent artist, Julio Pino Varens, will be on display along with the gallery’s other Original Artworks and Limited Editions. Local artists Mikee Huber, Marcellus Art and Tony Lee will have artwork on display and available for purchase as well. Visit eadgallery.com for more info.
- The Front Street Building Co., 1001 E. Second St.: It’s time for another First Friday at Front Street! This event features over two dozen art studios and artists all in one location, including painters, sculptors, glass makers, and jewelry makers. This month features the grand opening of a new artist, Design Studio at Front Street. Don’t forget about the Front Street Experience Gallery at 16 Brown St. in the Oregon District with the new monthly featured artist! Call 331-9061.
- K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S Jefferson St.: Take a peek at the latest exhibit, “Behind the Scenes,” featuring works from more than 50 local artists displayed alongside photographs of them working in their studios, taken by photographer extraordinaire Bill Franz. Don’t forget to get tickets to the annual “Art Off” fundraiser on Saturday! Call 461-5149.
Music
- Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: The 1984 Draft, Benchmarks, Sammy Kay, and the Raging Nathans will perform at Blind Bob’s for the Dayton Music Fest 2017. First performance is at 9:30 p.m.
- Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave.: Enjoy Irish First Fridays with a Miami Valley Pipes & Drums performance at 7 p.m. and the Temps at 8 p.m. Call 224-7822.
- Gilly’s, 132 S. Jefferson St.: Old Skool Groove Night from 8 p.m. to midnight, $5 admission charge. Call 228-8414.
- The “Old” Yellow Cab Building, 700 E. Fourth St.: Dark Backward, Quemado, Yardboss, Party Man, Manray, and The Zygotes will perform at Yellow Cab for the Dayton Music Fest 2017. First performance is at 7:30 p.m.
- Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: Cherry Lee & The Hot Rod Hounds will perform at 9:30 p.m. Call 461-1101.
- Tumbleweed Connection, 454 E. Fifth St.: Velvet Crush returns to Tumbleweed Connection. Performance begins at 9 p.m. Call 228-5500.
Entertainment
- The Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St.: Womit 2.0 takes the stage every Friday night from 9 to 10 p.m. The show format may change but the performers do not! They may interview an audience member, discuss personal stories, or simply take a one-word suggestion to create an hour of fun. BYOB. Call for ticket prices and availability: 369-0747.
- Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Club Evolution hosts College Night every Friday downtown with music from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and today. Free draft beer from 9-12:30 complements of Medrail with a $5 cover. Call 203-2582.
- Dayton Chess Club, 18 W. Fifth St.: Dayton Chess Club hosts a quick tournament for U.S. Chess Federation members. Games are perfect for club chess players and those experienced with online chess games who would like to test their skill over the board. The club opens at 6:30 p.m. and registration ends at 7:25 p.m. The first of four games begins at 7:30. Visit daytonchessclub.com for more details. Call 461-6283.
- Drake’s Downtown Gym, 111 E. Fifth St.: Starting on Nov. 3, Drake’s Downtown Gym will hold an exhibition sparring boxing event every First Friday of every month! This is a FREE event to the public. However, donations will be accepted for Hope Lutheran Church. Doors open at 7 p.m. and bouts start at 7:30 p.m. Stop by and check out some of the up and coming boxers right here in Downtown Dayton! Call 223-6193 for more information.
- The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St.: In this Human Race Theatre Co. comedy “The House,” Martyn and Shanny Redmond are downsizing and just sold their dream home of 20 years to the perfect thirtysomething couple, Fischer and Lindsay Libett. But when plans for renovations are revealed, a pleasant get together becomes an outrageously hilarious battle of wills with over-the-top results. Call 228-3630.
- Nucleus CoShare, 411 E. Fifth St.: Need a fresh space to boost your productivity? Nucleus has got you covered. Their free First Friday workday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. provides the community with a focused yet collaborative space to get down to business. Call 259-4686.
- Sinclair Community College, 401 W. Fourth St.: Get spooked at “Radio Plays.” Before podcasts came radio plays, which were popular during the 1940s. We’ve selected three contemporary examples of plays focused on sound from the horror genre. If you didn’t scare at Halloween, give us the chance now. Shows at noon and 8 p.m. Call 512-2808 or visit www.sinclair.edu/tickets.
- Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., The Dayton Philharmonic and guest artist Michael Cavanaugh will present “The Music of Elton John” as part of their Rockin’ Orchestra series. Performance starts at 8:00 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.ticketcenterstage.com/ or call 228-3630.
- Schuster Center (Mathile Theatre), 1 W. Second St., Dare 2 Defy Productions stages “Bat Boy: the Musical,” with serious themes such as hypocrisy, acceptance, forgiveness, racism, revenge, and scapegoating, but often punctures the most serious moments with slapstick, surrealism, camp-horror, and irony. Call 228-3630.
- Wiley’s Comedy Joint, 101 Pine St.: Enjoy a performance by comedian Paul Spratt this First Friday. Friday’s show begins at 8 p.m. There is a two-drink minimum for this event. To learn more, call 224-5653.
Food and Drink
- Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: Featuring happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m., $2.50 well drinks.
- Deaf Monty’s Wine, 22 Brown St.: $2-$3 tastings of select wines. Call 225-9463.
- Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: $5 food specials from 4 to 7 p.m.
Shopping
- Vintage Barbershop, 110 W. Fifth St.: Head to Vintage Barbershop and ask for Mr. Erick or Mr. Barber who will offer $10 basic haircut and $25 father/son specials for new clients on First Friday.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website has a complete list of downtown’s arts and cultural amenities, as well as a dining guide, parking map and much more. Download the Find It Downtown mobile search tool for smartphones at http://mobile.downtowndayton.org.
