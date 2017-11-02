Firefighter hit by car at crash scene, loses leg

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A firefighter was badly hurt while working at the scene of a crash in Clark County.

The initial two-vehicle accident happened at U.S. 68 and Fairfield Road in Springfield Township, just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

While first responders were helping people from the crash, a car slid into the crash scene and pinned a firefighter against one of the vehicles from from the original crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the firefighter was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being transferred by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.

OSP says the firefighter lost a leg as a result of the crash and is in serious condition.

The driver of the car that slid into the intersection invoked his right to speak with a lawyer before giving a statement to authorities, according to OSP.

Sgt. Jason Cadle from the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car didn’t appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Cadle says OSP won’t rule anything out until the investigation is complete.

Cadle urges all drivers to be careful to avoid accidents like this in the futures.

“I’ve got a first responder trying to help out on the first one,” Cadle said. “I just need people in the dark to pay a little bit more attention when they’re approaching intersections, lights, especially in the dark.”

“Don’t drive beyond what you can control your vehicle into,” Cadle said. “It’s just an unfortunate incident we have out here. It probably shouldn’t have happened.”

Two people were hurt in the original crash involving and SUV and a truck. Those crash victims were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with reported minor injuries.

OSP is investigating both crashes.