House passes bill requiring photo ID for food stamps

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio House has passed a bill requiring photo identification on food stamp benefit cards. Officials are hoping that by requiring photo ID as part of food stamp benefits cards, they’ll be able to deter abuse and crack down on fraud.

Many shoppers in Dayton say it’s not a bad idea.

“Sometimes people give out their cards and sometimes cards are stolen,” shopper Charles Gall said. “This way they can keep track and make sure the right people have the welfare cards.”

Ohio auditor Dave Yost, last year, found “several instances” of potential fraud in state’s food stamp program

He said more than 20 thousand dollars in benefits were issued to recipients more than a year after their deaths.

By the time, authorities realized the mistake, some of the money had already been spent.

One shopper said requiring photo ID might make it harder for people to receive assistance, while another said it will only make it harder for the fraudsters.

Arthur Lawson, works at a local supermarket and has seen his fair share of people receiving some sort of food assistance.

“In this community you have a lot of people who do need it and use it wisely without abusing it,” Lawson said. “People who do wrong are going to find ways to break rules, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Now, there are some exceptions to the law. If you’re 60 years old or older, are blind, have a disability, are a victim of domestic violence, or have religious objections to being photographed – you will not be required to have a photo ID on your card.