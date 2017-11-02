Jury finds chiropractor guilty of downloading child porn

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Delaware County jury has found a local doctor guilty on all 80 counts of downloading child porn.

Chiropractor Dr. David Ryan of Lewis Center was arrested in August 2016, after an email loaded with kiddie porn was sent from his email account.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, (ICAC) using two search warrants seized his home and work computers, along with an external hard drive and his cell phone.

Investigators testified they found 80 pictures and videos of children, many 10 years and younger involved in sex acts on two of those devices.

On Wednesday Dr. Ryan told jurors someone he knew, snuck into his home over the four-year-period and downloaded the porn.

“Did you ever download child porn on your computer?” asked his defense attorney Jeff Blosser. “I never downloaded any child porn,” Ryan told the jury. “I believe the person who lives across the street did it,” he said.

In his closing statement to the jury, Mark Sleeper said, “from 2012 to 2016 the search warrants found the most vial images and videos on his computer.”

“Did investigators look at other things like Ryan’s router or his neighbor other than Ryan, the answer is no,” said his Defense Attorney Eric Coss, in his closing statement. “I submit to you that proof doesn’t exist that that man (pointing at Ryan) downloaded those images.”

Prosecutors contend the email account was Ryan’s personal AOL account. And said it was also used as identification on his personal IPhone 6 Plus, where a bookmark to a child porn web site was found.

Ryan was on trial for 80 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.