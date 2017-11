HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a train in Hamilton.

Police say it happened around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Sycamore STreet.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital by Aircare helicopter. Police say the man’s injuries are life threatening.

Investigators are working to learn why that person was on the tracks.