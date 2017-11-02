Mother accused of murdering 2 of her children files insanity plea

By Published:
Claudena Helton mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman accused of murdering two of her children will plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Claudena Helton’s attorney filed the notice on Thursday.

Helton will have to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if the plea will be accepted.

She is due back in court on December 1st at 3 p.m.

Helton faces the death penalty for the murders of her 8-year-old daughter Khmorra and her 6-year-old son Kaiden.

She admitted to police that she shot both children in the head and dragging their bodies outside. Both children died three days after being shot.

According to a court affidavit obtained by 2 NEWS, Helton admitted to detectives she shot her two kids to save them from the evils of the world.

A grand jury previously indicted Helton on six counts of murder.

Helton is being held on $1 million bond.

