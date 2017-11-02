MVCTC levy would fund expansion, new equipment, officials say

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center is asking voters in 27 school districts to pass a levy on Election Day that would fund expansion, building repairs and new equipment.

According to Nick Weldy, MVCTC superintendent, the levy would bring in about $150 million over a 30-year period.

Teachers we spoke with said some of the equipment inside the school is outdated.

“We have World War II lathes over here,” Mike Deeter, precision machining teacher, pointed out in his classroom.

Some of the tools used in his classes have failed, he added, often needing new parts no longer made.

“I like to teach on the equipment they’re actually running out there in the industry,” Deeter said. “And since industry has moved on with advanced-type equipment…it’s hard for me to process that without the newer equipment.”

But funding from a proposed levy could change that, he said.

“I have 100-percent job placement still through this program, but then the students could go right in and run the new equipment and everything,” Deeter said.

The levy would last 30 years – 1.43 mills the first ten years, or about $4.00 a month for the average homeowner, and 1.09 mills for the remaining 20 years, Weldy said.

It would also fund renovations and a much-needed expansion, Weldy said. The school is forced to turn away 200 to 300 students a year since there is not enough space, he added.

“What we’re really seeing is a problem with the employers saying, ‘Hey, we need more,'” he said. “We have the parents saying, ‘We want to give you more.’ And we’re in the bottleneck right now.”

While many parents and voters we spoke with said they did not know much about the issue, they are in favor of a levy to help the students.

“That’s our future,” said Lise Vanhouten, a mother of a student at the school. “So it’s always important to invest in our kids.”

The levy appeared on the ballot in May but fell short of passing by about 1,000 votes, possibly due to low voter turnout, Weldy said.

The levy is appearing on the ballot in the five counties the Career Technology Center serves: Miami, Montgomery, Darke, Preble and Warren, Weldy said. It will appear under a different issue number on the ballot in each county, he added.