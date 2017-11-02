MVCTC levy would fund expansion, new equipment, officials say

By Published:

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center is asking voters in 27 school districts to pass a levy on Election Day that would fund expansion, building repairs and new equipment.

According to Nick Weldy, MVCTC superintendent, the levy would bring in about $150 million over a 30-year period.

Teachers we spoke with said some of the equipment inside the school is outdated.

“We have World War II lathes over here,” Mike Deeter, precision machining teacher, pointed out in his classroom.

Some of the tools used in his classes have failed, he added, often needing new parts no longer made.

“I like to teach on the equipment they’re actually running out there in the industry,” Deeter said. “And since industry has moved on with advanced-type equipment…it’s hard for me to process that without the newer equipment.”

But funding from a proposed levy could change that, he said.

“I have 100-percent job placement still through this program, but then the students could go right in and run the new equipment and everything,” Deeter said.

The levy would last 30 years – 1.43 mills the first ten years, or about $4.00 a month for the average homeowner, and 1.09 mills for the remaining 20 years, Weldy said.

It would also fund renovations and a much-needed expansion, Weldy said. The school is forced to turn away 200 to 300 students a year since there is not enough space, he added.

“What we’re really seeing is a problem with the employers saying, ‘Hey, we need more,'” he said. “We have the parents saying, ‘We want to give you more.’ And we’re in the bottleneck right now.”

While many parents and voters we spoke with said they did not know much about the issue, they are in favor of a levy to help the students.

“That’s our future,” said Lise Vanhouten, a mother of a student at the school. “So it’s always important to invest in our kids.”

The levy appeared on the ballot in May but fell short of passing by about 1,000 votes, possibly due to low voter turnout, Weldy said.

The levy is appearing on the ballot in the five counties the Career Technology Center serves: Miami, Montgomery, Darke, Preble and Warren, Weldy said. It will appear under a different issue number on the ballot in each county, he added.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s