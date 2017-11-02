Police issue missing adult alert

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Police Department issued a missing adult alert Thursday.

Police are looking for James Spurlock Dail who they say has Alzheimer’s and he left his house around 11:20 a.m. Thursday and did not return.

Police describe the missing adult as an 82-year-old white male, about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing jeans, a blue and grey long sleeve shirt and white shoes and look for a grey 2013 Honda Civic with OH plate number DDM2580

Officer say to call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.