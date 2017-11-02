Police issue missing adult alert

By Published: Updated:
Huber Height Police are looking for this missing adult.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Police Department issued a missing adult alert Thursday.

Police are looking for James Spurlock Dail who they say has Alzheimer’s and he left his house around 11:20 a.m. Thursday and did not return.

Police describe the missing adult as an 82-year-old white male, about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing jeans, a blue and grey long sleeve shirt and white shoes and look for a grey 2013 Honda Civic with OH plate number DDM2580

Officer say to call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s