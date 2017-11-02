Postal worker wins $10 million in lottery scratch-off game

(Photo/AP)

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service worker bought a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket last week on impulse, sat in his car — and screamed.

Woody Simmons found he had won $10 million in the Extreme Millions game.

And then, lottery officials say, Simmons went to his job as if nothing had happened. He kept the ticket in his pocket.

Simmons, who lives in Hyattsville, Maryland, returned to the convenience store in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Wednesday to claim his prize.

Lottery officials say in a news release that Simmons took the one-time cash option of $6.5 million before taxes. Officials say there are three other $10 million tickets in the Extreme Millions game.

Simmons told lottery officials that he plans to go back to work.

