Springfield levy brings in $6 million for school district

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A levy that would mean six million dollars for the Springfield City School District will be up for vote.

Springfield school superintendent Bob Hill said the money goes towards hiring teachers and he stressed, Issue 25 will not raise taxes.

If passed, the levy will allow the school to gain revenue from new residential and commercial construction in the district.

“This is no new taxes,” Hill said. “Bottom line is, its a renewal. your taxes do not change. What’s important, it requires the new residential and new commercial to pay the same amount current as the current tax payers.”

The emergency operating levy was first passed in 2006. Issue 25 will convert it to a substitute emergency operating levy.

Superintendent Hill says the levy brings in about 6 million dollars for the school – about 6 percent of its operating budget.

He said said the school has seen notable “academic gains” in recent years, and in order to keep the momentum going, he said, the levy is a must for the district.

“When we first passed it, we were able to add additional staffing positions back to the district, such as counselors, teachers, special education teachers, to really improve the overall educational experience for our students,” Hill said.

Homeowners have been paying the same amount since 2006. For a home valued at $100,000 the cost is around $325 – and that amount will not change.

