UberEATS launches in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new food delivery option has arrived in Dayton.

UberEATS launched in the city on Thursday morning.

The service offers food delivery seven days a week with menus from several restaurants in the city.

The app launched in partnership with over 30 local restaurant locations, including Graeter’s Ice Cream, Hot Head Burritos, Piada, Melt Bar and Grilled and more.

“The UberEATS app allows users to order food delivery whenever they get a craving, with menus available from over 30 restaurant locations in Dayton,” said Berry Kennedy, General Manager for UberEATS Ohio. “We’re thrilled to launch today in Dayton to connect local residents and visitors with new, tasty options, add new earning opportunities for driver-partners and help local restaurant owners expand the reach of their business.”

The app will also be available for people who live in Riverside, Beavercreek, Centerville and West Carrollton.

Here’s how UberEATS works:

Download the free standalone UberEATS app for iOS or Android Login with your Uber account Find a restaurant, and pick what you want from their menu Pay with your card on file Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you

The UberEATS app is free to download.