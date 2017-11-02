Webster Street Bridge reopens on Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After more than a year, the Webster Street Bridge will reopen.

The bridge has been closed since January of 2016, while crews completed an $11 million replacement project. The bridge was nearly 100 years old, before being demolished last year.

On Thursday, at 6 p.m., the bridge reopens to car and foot traffic.

Some of the changes people can expect includes:

  • 5 traffic lanes
  • wider sidewalks
  • enhanced lighting
  • observation decks

Webster Street Bridge Renderings

The Webster Street Bridge is the 10th of 11 bridges the City of Dayton has replaced since 2006.

The final bridge to be replaced is the Helena Street Bridge. City officials say they plan to reopen that bridge by January of 2018.

