Careflight called to scene of ejection crash in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after an ejection crash in Piqua.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Park Avenue and Broadway Street.

Police say an SUV ran a red light, hitting another car. That car was pushed into a parked car nearby.

One of the drivers was ejected from their vehicle.

That person was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital as well.

Police didn’t release the conditions of the victims.

The crash remains under investigation.