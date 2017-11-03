Community leaders and students discuss how to fight the opioid epidemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Seventeen-year-old Miami Valley School senior Makul Sharma said the opioid crisis is especially personal for him.

“I lost a cousin who OD-ed about two, three years ago. And at the time, my parents didn’t tell me why he had died because they felt I wasn’t mature enough. I found out a year later and it had a profound effect on me.”

Makul joined community leaders like Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, former US Ambassador Bruce Heyman, and Ohio Rep Niraj Antani in leading a panel discussion on the opioid crisis.

Fellow panalist, Dr Luis Tellez said students should be aware addiction can affect anyone.

Ahead of the panel discussion, around 300 students from local schools in the area sat down for a private viewing of ‘American Divided – The Epidemic’ – A documentary on Dayton’s drug crisis.

Panelists say they’re hoping that by reaching out to teens, they’ll be able to stop the cycle of drug addition, before it begins.

