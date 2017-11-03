Greene County warning drivers after 13th fatal accident this year

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County has recorded 13 fatal car and motorcycle accidents so far this year.

That number keeps rising and that’s why Ohio State Highway Patrol is trying to warn drivers of potential dangers.

Greene County troopers respond to many of the fatal accidents and they take it personally.

“Whenever we go to a fatal crash. It’s never easy. Imagine walking up to a love one and to tel them someone passed away. It’s never easy. That’s why it so important that we get out there and educate people, said Lt. Matt Schmenk of the Greene County Highway Patrol Post.

So far most of the accidents in Greene County are because of distracted driving.

“So far this year we have had 4 accidents that went left of center and 2 crashes where cars went off the roadway. That tells us that we have a lot of distracted drivers,” said Schmenk.

Roger Mendenhall has lived in the area his whole life and has noticed a difference in drivers.

“I think they have gotten worse. It’s just people don’t watch for each other anymore. Especially the motorcycles.”

Troopers are asking people to focus on one thing and one thing only: driving.

Especially with the holidays right around the corner.