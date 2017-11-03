Greene County warning drivers after 13th fatal accident this year

By Published:

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County has recorded 13 fatal car and motorcycle accidents so far this year.

That number keeps rising and that’s why Ohio State Highway Patrol is trying to warn drivers of potential dangers.

Greene County troopers respond to many of the fatal accidents and they take it personally.

“Whenever we go to a fatal crash. It’s never easy. Imagine walking up to a love one and to tel them someone passed away. It’s never easy. That’s why it so important that we get out there and educate people, said Lt. Matt Schmenk of the Greene County Highway Patrol Post.

So far most of the accidents in Greene County are because of distracted driving.

“So far this year we have had 4 accidents that went left of center and 2 crashes where cars went off the roadway. That tells us that we have a lot of distracted drivers,” said Schmenk.

Roger Mendenhall has lived in the area his whole life and has noticed a difference in drivers.

“I think they have gotten worse. It’s just people don’t watch for each other anymore. Especially the motorcycles.”

Troopers are asking people to focus on one thing and one thing only: driving.

Especially with the holidays right around the corner.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s