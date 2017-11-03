Man shot during robbery in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police say a man was shot during a robbery late on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a robbery and shooting call in the 8200 block of Schoolgate Drive, near Rolling Glen Drive, just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

After investigating, officers learned three men had robbed the house. People told officers one of those men had a gun.

During that robbery, one of the suspects reportedly shot one of the other suspects.

While officers were investigating that scene, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office contacted Huber Heights Police about the same incident.

The man who had been shot in Huber Heights had driven to a house on McAdams Drive in New Carlisle, before calling for a medic.

That shooting victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition hasn’t been released.

After speaking with investigators in New Carlisle, Huber Heights Police learned one of the robbery suspects from Schoolgate Drive was also at the scene on McAdams Drive.

That suspect was taken into custody, before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he’s being held pending formal charges.

Police say they’re not sure if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.