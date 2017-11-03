Men indicted on illegal cultivation of marijuana and other charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men are indicted for allegedly growing marijuana in an indoor grow operation.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office released a special grand jury report Friday which showed the indictment of Thomas Betz and Michael Dorley.

In May, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force served a search warrant at the Dayton and Springboro residences.

Police released little detail about the arrests but did say the expect to charge them with cultivation, trafficking, and possession of marijuana.

A special prosecutor is set to handle this case because Betz’s father, Ken Betz who is a Bulter Township Trustee and a former Montgomery County Regional Crime Lab Director.

A grand jury indicted Thomas Betz and Dorley Friday on Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity and other charges.

Thomas Betz and Dorley are set to be arraigned November 16.

 

 

