Miami County Park District wants levy increase

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Park District is asking voters to approve a little extra money to maintain the parks. It’s Issue number 3 on the ballot.

Park officials say they need more money to account for an increase in park attendance which means more maintenance. They also want to do some upgrades.

Miami County Park District director Scott Myers says more than 80 percent of operating costs are covered by the levy.

It’s been operating on a 1.1mill levy for the past 16 years – since 2001. But they’re now asking voters to approve a 1.5 mill level. Myers said that equates to one dollar and seventy cents per month for a home valued at 100 thousand dollars.

“We really have found that the demand of the parks, the demand of our programs have increased so tremendously. staying at that same 1.1 mill level as we continue on, really isn’t going to allow us to meet those demands, we feel,” Myers said.

Myers said they’re asking for the increase in part due to inflation but also so they can upgrade the parks.

He said one park needs a new boardwalk and another needs permanent restrooms.

He also noted visitors have increased, tremendously. Back in 2001, the district had a little under 300 thousand visitors to the parks. This year alone, they’re expecting more than 900 thousand.

“With the additional use, with the additional programming that we’ve put in place – some of the requests from the community, It comes with additional maintenance, it comes with additional law enforcement,” Myers said.